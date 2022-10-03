Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.46. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

