CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CSX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.40. 241,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,137,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

