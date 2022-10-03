CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 53741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The stock has a market cap of C$24.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

