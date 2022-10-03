cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,626.16

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $5,626.16 or 0.28630940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.26 million and approximately $48,684.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

