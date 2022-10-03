CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.85. 89,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

