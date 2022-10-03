Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading 20.5% Higher

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,409,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Cybin Trading Up 20.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

