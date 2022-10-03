Cyclone Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,909.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.23 or 0.00166996 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $847,116.29 and $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003004 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143993 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01794195 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00253352 BTC.
Cyclone Protocol Profile
Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.
Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading
