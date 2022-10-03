D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Holdings Cut by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,351,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,840 shares during the period. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. accounts for about 0.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.5% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.