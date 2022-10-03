D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Holdings Cut by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,351,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,840 shares during the period. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. accounts for about 0.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.5% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.