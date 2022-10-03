Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.41. 2,281,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,110. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $158.39.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $589,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

