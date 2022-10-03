DekBox (DEK) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DekBox has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. DekBox has a market capitalization of $133,182.00 and $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DekBox coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004614 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.01608581 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030108 BTC.

DEK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DekBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DekBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

