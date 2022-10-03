Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.86. 22,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

