Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 2.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of EOG traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 39,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

