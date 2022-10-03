Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,632,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141,302 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.65. 38,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

