Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 155,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27.

