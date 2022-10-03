Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 291,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,963. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

