Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 760.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QCOM traded up $3.20 on Monday, reaching $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

