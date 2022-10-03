Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 268 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.73.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

