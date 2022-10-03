Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,266. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

