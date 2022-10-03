dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.78

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 16224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNTL shares. CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

dentalcorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at dentalcorp

In other news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

