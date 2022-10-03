dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.78

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 16224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNTL shares. CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
dentalcorp Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
