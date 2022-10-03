Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

