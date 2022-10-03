Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

BAS opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.48 and a 200-day moving average of €46.48. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

