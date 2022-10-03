Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €86.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,823. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

