Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE DB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 627,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.