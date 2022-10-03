Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 627,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

