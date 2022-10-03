Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

FRA DPW opened at €31.12 ($31.75) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.20.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

