DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $114.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $220.95.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

