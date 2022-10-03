DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of DKS traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.82. 2,424,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,653. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

