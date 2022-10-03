Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 35,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,769. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. Digihost Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Digihost Technology from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGHI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

