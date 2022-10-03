Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Head-To-Head Review

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 7.58 $29.37 million ($0.78) -195.15 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.80 $290,000.00 $0.15 4.77

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 5 23 0 2.76 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Workday and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Workday currently has a consensus target price of $237.48, suggesting a potential upside of 56.01%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Workday.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -3.46% -2.34% -0.95% Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Workday on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

