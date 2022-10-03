Dignity (LON:DTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $320.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.11), with a volume of 84778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.53).

Dignity Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 425.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a market cap of £170.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,630.43.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

