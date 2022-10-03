Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

DFAT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.04. 1,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.