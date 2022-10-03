Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Decreased by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 207,853 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,057,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

