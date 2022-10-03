Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 10.9% in September

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Diodes Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,543. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.