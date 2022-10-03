Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Trading Up 0%

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.
Direxion High Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion High Growth ETF (HIPR)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.