Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $90.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

