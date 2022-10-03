Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,637. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

