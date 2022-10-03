Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 367 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 1.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.39. 8,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.95. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

