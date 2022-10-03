Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 5,953 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $96,207,863. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. 59,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,468. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.