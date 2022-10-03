Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 3,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

