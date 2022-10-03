DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

DLocal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $20.52 on Monday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after buying an additional 1,069,530 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $14,561,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

