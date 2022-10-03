DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

DLocal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $20.52 on Monday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after buying an additional 1,069,530 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $14,561,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

