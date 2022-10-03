DOOR Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, DOOR has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One DOOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DOOR Profile

DOOR’s launch date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOOR is doorcoin.org.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

