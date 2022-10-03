DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in September

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 15,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. 97,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,430. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.