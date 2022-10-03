Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $24.98

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $26.60. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.969 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,845,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

