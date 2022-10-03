DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 883,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96.
DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
