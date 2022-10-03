Drep [new] (DREP) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Drep [new] has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,568.22 or 0.99950156 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079414 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

