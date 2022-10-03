Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

