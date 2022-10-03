Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $62.20 million and $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is dusk.network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.