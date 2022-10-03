Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.39.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.