eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Decreased by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,866,000 after acquiring an additional 480,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $36.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

