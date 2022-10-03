eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. eCash has a market capitalization of $782.68 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,650.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00592016 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00247168 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00048421 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008511 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,187,964,646,789 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
