Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 566,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.69. 3,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.